Help Us Move: First Month's Rent and Deposit

I'm a single mother of three children, including my son who has a disability. We're currently staying in a home where my son's behavior is causing damage, and our landlord has given us 30 days to move. I work full time and receive disability benefits for my son, which helps us cover our household expenses, but we're living paycheck to paycheck. I don't have enough set aside to cover both the first month's rent and the deposit we'll need to secure a new place. Thank you for standing with us.