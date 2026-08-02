Help Us Move: First Month, Last Month, Security

My name is Cloey, and I’m a single mom to two beautiful little ones, ages 4 and 1.

As difficult as this is to write, I’m asking for help because I’ve run out of options. I recently lost my job, but I have been blessed to find a new one that starts on August 10th. While I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity, it won’t come soon enough to help with the situation I’m facing right now.

My children and I have to be out of our current home by September 1st, and I simply don’t have enough time to save the money needed for first month’s rent, last month’s rent, and a security deposit before then. I have no financial support or family to fall back on, and despite reaching out to countless assistance programs, I’ve been told there is no funding available.

I know so many people are struggling right now, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. But as a mother, I have to do everything I can to make sure my babies have a safe place to call home.

If you’re able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it would mean more to us than I could ever put into words. And if you’re not in a position to give, I completely understand. Even sharing this post could help it reach someone who can.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read this and for any kindness, prayers, or support you can offer. It truly means the world to my little family.