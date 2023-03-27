Help Us Keep Reliable Transportation We Depend On

Help Us Keep Reliable Transportation





Sometimes life takes you down a road you never expected to travel. And sometimes, you have to find the courage to ask for help.





If you know me, you probably know that asking for help is one of the hardest things I could ever do.





Josh and I are both very private people. We've always tried to take care of ourselves, work through our problems, and figure things out without asking other people to step in. So putting our story out here is incredibly difficult for me.





But right now, I'm running out of options.





Our family has been facing a lot at once. Josh is battling liver cancer, hepatic encephalosophy, and anemia, and there is a possibility he may need a liver transplant. His health has changed so much of what our everyday life looks like, and we're doing our best to take things one day at a time.





I'm also dealing with my own health problems. After my knee replacement, I suffered a quadriceps rupture that has greatly affected my mobility and it's kept me from being able to work. I'm currently on unpaid medical leave from my job while I deal with my health and work towards getting back on my feet.





I am trying desperately to keep this car.





But I also want to be completely honest about our situation. If we aren't able to keep up with the current vehicle, my goal would be to use whatever funds are raised to help us obtain a dependable used vehicle and let the current one go back.





The goal isn't a particular car. The goal is dependable transportation.





We need a way to get to medical appointments, get to UAB when necessary, take care of our responsibilities, and simply keep moving forward.





I'm not asking anyone for a specific amount. If you feel able to help, whatever you are comfortable giving would mean more to us than you know. There is no amount to small, and there is absolutely no pressure.





If you would prefer to make a payment directly toward the auto loan rather than donate through the fundraiser, please send me a private message. I can provide the information needed to make a payment directly toward the loan.





For anyone who prefers to help through one of these options:





Cash App: $young7466

Venmo: @ Tracy-Young-306

PayPal: @Tracymaze2





And if you aren't able to donate, I completely understand. Truly.





Please consider sharing our fundraiser. A share costs nothing, and it could put our story in front of someone who is able to help.





I never thought I would be writinh these words or asking people for help this way. It's humbling. It's uncomfortable. And honestly, it's scary.





But I'm doing it because I love my husband, because we need reliable transportation, and because sometimes doing everything you can includes finally admitting you can't do everything alone.





We aren't looking for a handout or asking anyone to fix our lives. We're simply asking for a little help getting through a difficult chapter.





Every donation, every share, every prayer, and every kind word means something to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story.





Thank you for helping if you can.





And most of all, thank you for understanding how difficult it is for me to ask.





With love and gratitude,





Tracy











