Help Us Keep Our Home

My name is Glen, and I’m reaching out because my brother and I are about to lose our home. I’m the full‑time caregiver for my mentally disabled brother, and stability is everything for him. He cannot process sudden changes, and he cannot handle homelessness. Our home is the one safe place he understands.Three months ago, I was laid off from my job. I’ve been doing everything I can to keep us afloat while searching for work. The good news is that I finally found a job — I start on October 1st. We are almost through this difficult season.But the gap between losing my job and starting the new one left us two months behind on rent, and now we’re facing eviction. My brother’s SSI benefits were approved, but we are still waiting for his first payment. Until then, we have no income at all.We don’t need long‑term help.We don’t need extra support.We just need the overdue rent paid so we can stay housed until my job starts.That’s all we’re asking.