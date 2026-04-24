Help Us Keep Our Home

My wife and I are facing a critical situation. A cancer scare left us unable to keep up with our mortgage payments, and we're now at risk of losing our home. On top of this financial strain, our septic system and water heater both need to be replaced, expenses we simply can't cover right now.





We're reaching out for help to catch up on what we owe and address these urgent home repairs. Your support would mean everything to us as we work through this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.