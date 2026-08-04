Help Us Keep Our Home During Health Crisis

I was recently diagnosed with stage one heart failure and a thoracic ascending aortic aneurysm. My husband had to take time off work to care for me, and he wasn't employed at his current job long enough to build up PTO or vacation time.





Because of this, we've fallen behind on our rent and utilities. We're now facing the possibility of having to move if we can't come up with the two months of rent we owe, plus what we're behind on for utilities.





Right now, we're having to make impossible choices between getting food, my heart medications, and paying what utilities or rent we can. We have no other place we can live.





We're asking for help to cover our back rent and utilities so we can keep our home and stay stable while I focus on my health. Your support would mean so much to us. If you're unable to donate, prayers for us are deeply appreciated. Thank you and God bless you.