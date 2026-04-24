Help Us Keep Our Home

I recently lost my job. Before that, the company wasn't honest about the hours I was supposed to work each week, I was under the impression I'd have 40 hours, but some weeks it was less than 30, others at 30 hours. Due to these circumstances, I don't have all the money for my rent for the month of August.





I need help paying my rent to prevent my children and I from being homeless. My son has autism, and the environment we're currently in has helped a lot with his behaviors. I'm doing gig work until I start another job, and I'm doing the best that I can.





Anything would help. Thank you for standing with us.