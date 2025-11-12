Help Us Keep Our Home and Stay on Track

My boyfriend and I have been working our recovery and getting our lives ready to bring our kids home. We've been clean and sober, and we're so close to making this work.





But on September 2nd, we're facing homelessness. We've been in this house for a year while rebuilding, and losing it would put everything we've worked for at risk. Right now our phone is wifi only, which makes it nearly impossible to keep jobs and stay connected to what we need.





We're asking for help with our bills and keeping a roof over our heads. We still have faith that we can make it through this.