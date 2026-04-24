Help Us Keep Our Car While Our Son Recovers

Our son Nicholas was born on 8/19/2026 and needed an emergency c-section because his heart rate dropped dangerously low. He's been in the NICU ever since, and we've been by his side as much as we can.





Right now, Nicholas's father is our only income, but he's been missing work to be with our son in the hospital. I was working too, but I suffered a work injury in December that left me unable to walk some days. I was wrongfully terminated after that, and I'm now fighting a workman's comp case I've been waiting on for over 9 months.





We're in over our heads. The money we're raising would help us keep our car, we can't afford to lose it right now. We're grateful for prayers and support as we navigate this season with Nicholas. Any help means so much to us.