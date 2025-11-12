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Help Us Keep Our 85 lb Boy Dodger With Us Forever

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMelissa Halkoski

Help Us Keep Our 85 lb Boy Dodger With Us Forever

Hello, my name is Melissa.

This is about our son, Dodger.

Dodger came home to us at just 6 weeks old. Jake and I never had children of our own, so for the past 13 years he has been our boy in every way that matters. He has been through everything with us — the good days, the hard days, and the days when everything fell apart.

Because of Jake’s back injury he can no longer work. We have lost our house, a race car, and more than $250,000 in parts and equity. Through it all, Dodger has been the one constant who never left our side.

He is 13 years old now and weighs 85 pounds. He is at the end of his life. The thought of losing him permanently is breaking both of our hearts.

Jake is a Christian man who holds tightly to the truth that “from dust you are and to dust you shall return.” He does not see ash in that verse, and for us that means cremation is not an option. At the same time, we cannot bury Dodger in a temporary place that might later be developed or disturbed. After losing so much already, we cannot risk losing the last physical part of our boy.

The only option that keeps his body whole and allows him to stay safely with us wherever we go is professional freeze-drying. This is not traditional taxidermy. It is his actual body, carefully prepared and freeze-dried so the moisture is removed while the form, features, and presence remain. We are looking for a reputable facility that does this work properly so the finished result is respectful and lasting.

At 85 pounds the process itself typically runs $6,500–$9,000. Temporary freezer storage, specialized frozen shipping to the facility, and return shipping of the finished memorial push the total project into the $8,000–$12,000 range. We are setting the goal at $10,000 to cover a quality job and the logistics without cutting corners.

We have nothing left to sell and no income right now. We are asking for help so Dodger can stay with his family the way we believe is right.

Any amount helps. Sharing this campaign helps just as much.

Thank you for reading our story.

Melissa, Jake, and Dodger

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