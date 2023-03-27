Help us keep are. Second Chance





*Title: Help Us Keep Our Second Chance - A Safe Home After Rehab*





My name is Michael, and this is my wife Christina





For a long time, we were trapped in a cycle — addiction, living on the street, just trying to survive one day at a time. We lost so much, but we never lost each other.





A few weeks ago, we made the hardest and best decision of our lives. We went to rehab. We did the work, we stayed, and we are clean today.





We want better. We want to stay clean, find work, and build a quiet, honest life together as husband and wife. We don't want to go back to the streets.





But right now we have nowhere to go. Without a safe, sober place to live, it's so easy to fall back into the old lifestyle, even when your heart wants to stay clean. A roof over our heads is not just housing for us — it is our chance to stay sober.





*We are asking for help to get a fresh start.*





Every dollar will go directly to:

1. Security deposit and first month's rent for a small apartment / sober room

2. Basic necessities - beds, groceries, cleaning supplies

3. Bus passes so we can get to meetings and job interviews





Our goal is $$1800 so Even $5 helps us get closer to a door we can lock, a floor we can sleep on, and a place where we can stay clean together.





If you can't donate, please, please share this link to your WhatsApp Status or Facebook. A share reaches someone we could never reach on our own.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing that people can change. We are proof that they can.





With love and hope,

Christina and Michael



