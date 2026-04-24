Help Us Honor Our Sweet Ragdoll

our beloved 14-year-old ragdoll Cozmo suddenly passed away August 26 2026. We believe it was cancer, a wild spreading blood cancer. Over three days and three different hospital visits and hospitalization, IV, x-rays and medication, we did everything we could for him, but we came home without our sweet boy and our hearts are broken. Brandon especially, who lost his best friend since he was 14 years old.





He doesn’t know I’m making this post. The veterinary bills totaled about $3,000. Brandon covered the front, but we're already carrying other debts and are struggling. He’s working extra hours while grieving and my heart is just broken for him and for Cozmo. If you can help, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. But I’m posting this for prayer more than anything because I know God will protect, heal, bring peace during this difficult time.





Thank you for standing with us as we grieve.