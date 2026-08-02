Help Us Honor My Mother's Funeral

My mother passed away yesterday. She was a wonderful woman, a teacher, a grandmother, someone everyone deserves in their life. She was sick for a couple of years, and on Monday we lost her.





Now my family is working to give her a proper goodbye and gathering. The funeral costs are $3000, and we're also facing family travel expenses to get there. We're asking for help to cover these costs so we can be together to honor her memory.





Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time. Your support means so much to our family.