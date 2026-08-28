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Help Us Grow Our Family ❤️

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKhadija Hernandez

Help Us Grow Our Family ❤️

“Sometimes the smallest addition to a family can fill a space in the heart we never knew was waiting.”

My husband Malik and I are asking for help with something incredibly personal and important to us—the chance to have a child together.

Years ago, during one of the hardest periods of my life, I made the decision to have a tubal ligation. At the time, I was leaving an abusive relationship and truly believed that chapter of my life was over. I made the best decision I could for the circumstances I was living in then.

But life changed in a way I never expected.

Years later, I met Malik, the man who would become my husband and embrace not only me, but my children as his own.

Together, we care for our two amazing sons with severe autism, who require a great deal of hands-on care, patience, and support. Malik works incredibly hard every day to help care for them and make sure their needs are met. He has embraced the responsibilities that come with raising children with significant needs—not because he has to, but because he loves them as his own.

Watching the patience, dedication, and unconditional love he gives our boys has allowed me to see firsthand the kind of father he is. It’s one of the reasons the dream of having a child together has become so meaningful to me.

We’ve built a life and a family that we are incredibly grateful for. Now there is another dream in our hearts: the chance to experience bringing a child into this world together—to welcome a little person who carries a piece of both of us.

Because of my previous tubal ligation, that dream won’t be simple to pursue. Our first step is fertility consultations and testing to determine the safest and most appropriate path forward and whether a tubal reversal, IVF, or another option would give us the best opportunity to grow our family.

Unfortunately, fertility treatment can be expensive, and much of the cost must be paid out of pocket. We are raising funds to help cover fertility consultations, diagnostic testing, specialist evaluations, treatment, medications, follow-up care, and other related medical expenses.

We understand that there are no guarantees. We’re entering this journey knowing that even with medical help, we may not receive the outcome we’re praying for.

But we don’t want finances to be the reason we never get the opportunity to try.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to finding out what may be possible for our family. If you’re unable to donate, sharing our story or simply keeping our family in your prayers would mean more to us than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for keeping our family in your prayers, and for helping us pursue this dream. Whether you donate, share our fundraiser, or simply say a prayer for us, we are truly grateful.

May God bless you and your family for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.

With love and gratitude,

Khadija & Malik ❤️


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