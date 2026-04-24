Help Us Grow I Heart Cereal ❤️

Help us keep our small business dream alive and take I Heart Cereal to the next level.

I Heart Cereal started with a simple idea: take something we all grew up loving—cereal—and turn it into something fun, creative, and delicious.

What started as an idea became a real business that my husband and I poured our time, energy, creativity, and hearts into. We created cereal-inspired treats that brought smiles to our customers and gave us something we could call our own.

But like so many small businesses, the road hasn’t always been easy.

We’ve faced challenges that made it difficult to keep the business moving forward at the pace we wanted. We’ve had to make changes, rethink our approach, and find new ways to reach customers. Rather than give up on I Heart Cereal, we’re choosing to fight for it and rebuild it.

That’s why we’re starting this fundraiser.



