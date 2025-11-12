Help Us Give Our Uncle a Proper Farewell

Our family is going through an incredibly difficult and unexpected moment. Our beloved uncle recently passed away following a tragic road accident.





His loss came without warning, leaving our family heartbroken and, at the same time, facing the unexpected costs of arranging his funeral and saying goodbye to him with the dignity and respect he deserves.





We have created this fundraiser with a goal of €7,000 to help cover the funeral service, burial and cemetery expenses, transportation, paperwork, and other necessary costs connected with his passing.





As a family, we are doing everything we can, but having to manage these expenses while grieving has made an already painful situation even more difficult.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, would help ease this financial burden and allow our family to focus on honoring his memory and supporting one another during this time.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal to us.





Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult time.



