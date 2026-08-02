Help Us Give Our Mother a Little Relief ❤️

My name is Sibahle , and I am creating this fundraiser for my family and, most importantly, for my mother.

There are four of us living together, and my mother is the one carrying the responsibility of providing for our household. She earns around R5,000 a month, and despite how difficult things have become, she continues to do everything she can to make sure we have what we need.

What hurts me the most is seeing how hard she tries to hide her struggles from us. She smiles, tells us everything will be okay, and somehow keeps going even when I can see that she is tired and worried. A mother shouldn't have to carry that much on her shoulders alone.

There are times when I wish I could take some of that responsibility away from her. I wish I could tell her, “You don't have to worry anymore. We've got you.” But right now, we need help.

We are not asking for luxury or anything extravagant. We are simply hoping to raise enough to help with food, household expenses, bills, and other basic needs, and to give my mother some breathing room.

Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to our family. Even if you cannot donate, sharing our fundraiser could help us reach someone who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for showing kindness to a family that is simply trying to get through a difficult season. ❤️