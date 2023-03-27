Help Us Give Our Father the Peaceful Farewell

With heavy hearts, we share that our father passed away on July 14, 2026. His passing has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled, and we are doing everything we can to honor his life with the dignity and respect he deserves.





As his kids, we are asking for help with the cost of his cremation and final arrangements. The expenses have become more than we can manage alone, and any support would mean the world to us during this difficult time.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward the cost of our father’s cremation. If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you could share this fundraiser and keep us in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Your compassion will help us give our father the farewell he deserves, and we will always be grateful for every prayer, share, and contribution.





With sincere gratitude,





His Kids



