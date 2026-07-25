Help us give our 1 year old a birthday party

Hello everyone we are a family of 5 doing our best with one income. While everything seems to be getting harder to afford we still manage to pay the bills and get groceries. Where we seem to struggle with is the celebrations we didn't have anything for the fourth of July and we could afford much for our 11 year olds birthday this past June and with our youngest child having a birthday coming soon depression has been crippling me over the realization that I have nothing to offer. So with I please ask to help me not for me but for my son let's make this happen please