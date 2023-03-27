Help Us Give Abandoned Horses a Second Chance

I’m passionate about helping horses in need. I’m raising funds to support horses that have been abandoned, neglected, injured, or are in need of rescue and proper care.





Donations will help cover essential rescue expenses such as veterinary care, medication, feed, transportation, shelter, and rehabilitation. I will be responsible for managing the funds and making sure they are used specifically for the horses and their care.





Every donation, no matter how small, can make a difference. Your support can help give these horses safety, care, and a second chance at a better life. Thank you for caring and for helping us continue this rescue work. 🐴❤️