Help Us Get Stephanie the Care She Needs

My wife Stephanie is one of the strongest people I know.

Stephanie is 52 years old and has always been the kind of person who brightens a room. She is outgoing, compassionate, honest, Loves God, and always willing to help someone in need. She loves gardening, animals, making slime, spending time with family, and helping the people she loves.

Before our lives changed, Stephanie worked in EMS and emergency medicine. Helping people wasn't just something she did. It was part of who she was. After health issues forced her to leave that field, she went back to school to build a new future. She was only two months away from graduating with honors in Medical Coding and Hospital Management when tragedy struck.

Then, in March 2021, everything changed in a matter of seconds.

Late that evening, Stephanie noticed suspicious activity outside our home. Concerned about our neighbors and community, she attempted to contact the police after seeing several individuals checking vehicles in our neighborhood. When no one answered, she decided to try to get a license plate number so she could provide information to law enforcement.

She survived.

But surviving was only the beginning of a journey that continues to this day.

The shooting caused devastating injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. Bullet fragments remain in her body, limiting what doctors can do and complicating treatment. Over the years, Stephanie has endured vision loss, severe vertigo, seizures, memory problems, cognitive difficulties, fatigue, PTSD, neurological complications, and Functional Neurological Disorder.

Today, many of the simple things most people take for granted have become daily challenges.

Stephanie can no longer safely cook because memory issues make it difficult to remember whether appliances have been turned off. Managing medications has become a daily challenge. Activities she once loved, like gardening and making slime, are no longer possible because of the physical and cognitive limitations she faces.

One of the things that hurts her most is not being able to enjoy time with our grandson the way she wants to. He visits often, and she cherishes every moment with him. But her stamina is limited, and she can no longer pick him up without pain or risking injury. As a grandmother who loves her family deeply, that loss has been heartbreaking.

As her husband, the hardest part has been watching this strong, outgoing woman struggle with things that most people take for granted.

Yet despite everything she has endured, she continues moving forward one day at a time.

Faith has carried us through some of the darkest moments of our lives.

Hope keeps Stephanie moving forward.

Five years after the shooting, we have finally found a specialized neurorehabilitation program that offers real hope. Stephanie is now receiving therapy designed to help improve her independence, cognitive function, and quality of life. Her medical team believes there is still potential for improvement, even after all this time.

Unfortunately, the financial burden has become overwhelming.

Medical expenses, rehabilitation treatments, medications, transportation costs, trauma therapy, service dog expenses, and lost income continue to place significant strain on our family.

If people knew only one thing about Stephanie, I would want them to know this:

She has a fiery spirit and refuses to give up.

This fundraiser will help us continue pursuing the medical care and rehabilitation that Stephanie needs while easing some of the financial burden that comes with her recovery.

If you are able to donate, we are deeply grateful.

If you are unable to give, we completely understand. Please consider sharing Stephanie's story and keeping her in your prayers.

Every donation, every share, every message, and every prayer reminds us that we are not fighting this battle alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Jeff & Stephanie