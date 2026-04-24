Help Us Get Home for Mom's Funeral

My mother just passed from stage 4 lung cancer. She was a loving mother of 11, with 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren who will truly miss her.





I live in Arizona with my children, and my mom was in Pennsylvania. I'm struggling to afford the flights to get us home for her funeral, and I also need help covering my bills while I'm away from work. My employer doesn't offer paid bereavement leave, so I'm facing both travel costs and lost income during this time.





Thank you for standing with us.