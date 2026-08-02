Help Us Get Back on Our Feet!

I have gone back and forth so many times about creating this because asking for help, especially financial help, is incredibly uncomfortable for me. But the last year and a half has taught me that sometimes you have to put your pride aside and let people know when you’re struggling.





Most of you know Jett, and if you do, you know what an incredibly bright light he is. He is funny, smart, loving, quirky, and truly the greatest joy of my life. Jett also has autism, and over the last year our lives have changed in ways I never could have imagined.





After becoming very sick and losing a significant amount of weight, Jett was hospitalized and eventually needed an NG feeding tube. What we initially hoped would be temporary has turned into a much longer journey. He still relies on his NG tube for his nutrition, and finding consistent feeding therapy that can actually help him move forward has been incredibly difficult.





We have gone through several therapists and programs, and unfortunately there just aren’t many local options available that meet his needs. It has been exhausting trying to find the right person or program that can help him make real progress.





There is also a lot of pressure right now because we are running out of time. If we aren’t able to get Jett eating enough by the end of this year, we will likely have to move forward with surgery to place a G-tube.





For Jett, that is a really big deal. Change is extremely difficult for him, and he is so scared of having a feeding tube in his stomach instead of the tube he has gotten used to in his nose. As his mom, I honestly don’t even know how I’m going to prepare him for that if it comes to it. Knowing how scared he already is makes me want to do everything I possibly can to find the right help and give him the best chance to make progress before we reach that point.





More than anything, I just want to be able to focus on Jett. I want to focus on finding the right feeding resources, advocating for him, getting him to appointments, working with him at home, celebrating the little wins, and just being his mom when things are hard.





Instead, I find myself constantly worrying about money and bills.





I have continued working full-time throughout all of this and have tried really hard to keep everything together. But being a single mom while navigating Jett’s medical needs, appointments, hospital stays, therapies, and normal everyday life has taken a toll financially. Little by little I fell behind, and I’m now behind on my mortgage and trying desperately to catch up.





That’s probably the hardest part for me to admit.





I’m not asking anyone to take care of us or fix everything for me. I just need some breathing room. I want to get my head above water so that when I’m with Jett, I’m thinking about him and what he needs instead of which bill is overdue or how I’m going to make everything work that month.





If you’re reading this because you’re a friend, family member, coworker, or simply someone who cares about us, please know how difficult it was for me to share this. Any money raised will first help me get caught up on our mortgage and immediate expenses and give me some breathing room to continue searching for the right feeding resources and support for Jett.





If you’re able to donate, I honestly can’t put into words what it would mean to us. And if you can’t, please don’t feel any pressure at all. Sharing our story, keeping Jett in your thoughts, or simply continuing to cheer him on means more than you know.





Jett has handled more in the last year than I ever imagined he would have to, and somehow he continues to be the funny, sweet, bright light he has always been. He deserves every opportunity I can possibly give him to get better.





More than anything, I just want to be able to focus on being his mom instead of constantly worrying about how I’m going to keep everything afloat.





I’m putting my pride aside and asking for a little help getting there. ❤️





If you would prefer to help us directly rather than through this fundraiser, I’ve also included my PayPal, Cash App, and Zelle information below. Please know there is absolutely no pressure to give. Every donation, share, kind word, and prayer for Jett means more to us than you know.





PayPal: corinnedoyle1

Cash App: $corinnedoy

Zelle: 513-304-2143

Venmo: corinnedoy





Thank you for loving us, supporting us, and taking the time to read our story. ❤️



