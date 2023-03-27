Help Us Get Back on Our Feet

I got out of prison ten years ago with nothing. I live with my mom, and a month ago she lost her job. We're behind on bills and in a few weeks we won't have water or electricity.





I've been praying for help, and that's when I found out about GiveSendGo. We need a down payment on a car so I can do DoorDash and start paying our bills. With a car, we can work toward getting on our feet.





Right now I have two pairs of pants and two shirts. We've always been poor, but never like this. God has always helped us through, and I know he will again. Your support would mean everything to us. Thank you for standing with us.