Help Us Get Back on Our Feet

I’m asking for help during a difficult financial chapter for my husband and me.





Over the past several months, we experienced financial hardship (due to personal and family emergency medical care) that made it difficult to keep up with some of our household expenses. During this time, we were also hit with a $4,272.00 special assessment for elevator replacement, with only three months’ notice to pay the full amount. (On top of the previous two assessments for roofing and repaving of the parking lots, both were also in the $4,000.00 to $6,000.00 rang)

As difficult as that expense was, we were unable to keep up with everything financially, and our HOA balance continued to grow.

Unfortunately, the account has now been referred to an attorney for collection.

We’re doing everything we can to take responsibility for the situation and work out a reasonable payment arrangement. We’re not looking for someone to simply take care of our responsibilities for us—we’re trying to get out from under a financial situation that became much bigger than we were able to handle at the time.

We’re asking for help with the outstanding balance so that we can resolve the account, reduce the financial pressure we’re under, and get our household back on stable ground.

Any amount would genuinely help. Even a $5 or $10 donation would bring us a little closer to getting this resolved. And if you’re not able to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with someone who might be willing to help would mean a lot to us.





Asking strangers for financial help isn’t easy, and I never imagined we’d find ourselves in this position. We’re incredibly grateful to anyone who takes the time to read our story and consider helping.





Thank you for giving us a chance to get through this difficult chapter and move forward.



