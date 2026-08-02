Help Us Fix Our Home for Our Kids

We bought a house and moved to be closer to family, but it needs significant work before it's safe and livable for our kids, both our biological children and our adopted children, who we took in after their mother was found to be unsafe.





The house needs repairs to the roof, floors, walls, and heating system. Right now, we're working to make it habitable, and we could use help covering the supplies we need, drywall, wood, and materials to get these repairs done.





Your support would mean so much to our family as we work to create a safe, warm home for all our kids. Thank you for standing with us.