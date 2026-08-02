HELP US FIND STABLE HOUSING AND KEEP SERVING

My name is David. I am a Christian, my wife’s caregiver, and a graduate student studying applied artificial intelligence at a Christian university.

My wife recently experienced a serious medical emergency. She is losing her vision and is expected to undergo an operation in a few weeks. Although her healthcare coverage is expected to pay for the operation itself, it does not cover the many additional expenses created by this crisis.

Transportation, temporary lodging, food away from home, communication, caregiving and the cost of keeping my wife safe while we travel for medical care have drained our bank account. Educational funding that we expected to use for living expenses has also been delayed by approximately one month and is not expected to arrive until September.

Together, these circumstances have created a temporary but urgent housing crisis. We need a safe and stable place where my wife can be protected before her operation and recover afterward. I also need to maintain my own health and stability so that I can continue caring for her during what may be a demanding recovery.

The financial pressure has become overwhelming. I am trying to protect my wife, prepare for her operation, arrange safe housing, meet our daily needs and maintain my graduate studies—all without reliable funds at the moment.

I have never experienced anything like this before. It has given me a much deeper appreciation for what families endure when someone they love becomes seriously ill.

Even when an operation or primary medical treatment is covered, a family can still be overwhelmed by everything surrounding it. Transportation, temporary lodging, meals, communication, caregiving, missed work and the need to remain near appropriate medical care can quickly consume every available resource.

This experience has taught me that people can become housing-insecure even when they are studying, working, insured and trying responsibly to plan ahead. A medical emergency and a delayed payment can be enough to destabilize an entire household.

I also do not have the family financial safety net that many people can depend upon. After I became a Christian, important family relationships broke down and I was cut off financially. I am not sharing this to criticize anyone. I share it simply to explain why we are turning to the wider Body of Christ during this extraordinary moment.

TAKING MY OWN ADVICE

During this crisis, I realized that I needed to take the same advice I would give someone else: carefully examine my experience, abilities, education and available technology, then search for opportunities I might not otherwise recognize.

I began using artificial intelligence, careful research and my own judgment to reassess my circumstances and improve my opportunities. It is working. Progress is gradual because meaningful research, professional development and relationship-building take time, but I am beginning to find new possibilities and move toward greater financial independence.

Through this process, the Lord placed an idea on my heart: if this kind of careful analysis can help me recognize opportunities during an overwhelming crisis, it could also help other people who cannot see a clear path forward.

I am now beginning a ministry and developing related business ideas to help individuals, churches and communities recognize their abilities, understand their options and discover practical pathways toward employment, entrepreneurship and greater stability.

The work is already showing encouraging early promise. Churches are starting to express interest in working with me. One church leader assigned a member of the congregation to begin discussing the church’s needs and priorities with me. This early response suggests that churches recognize the potential value of the work and may be willing to support it as it develops.

OPPORTUNITY REPORTS

An opportunity report begins with a person’s or organization’s actual circumstances. I examine existing abilities, experience, goals, limitations and available resources. I then use current research, artificial-intelligence tools and human judgment to identify practical opportunities that may have been overlooked.

For an individual, a report could identify employment, training, freelance, business or partnership possibilities. It can help someone recognize transferable skills, reassess job prospects, identify barriers and determine realistic next steps.

For a church or ministry, a report can examine opportunities for outreach, fundraising, partnerships, community service, congregational development and economic empowerment. It can also help identify complementary abilities among congregants who might be able to start a small business or community project together.

I would be glad to help individuals or churches through these opportunity reports.

As a special expression of gratitude, anyone who contributes at least $77 to this emergency fundraiser may nominate an individual, church or ministry to receive an opportunity report as a gift. The report may be used by the donor personally or presented to someone else who could benefit from it.

This creates an opportunity to help twice: the contribution helps protect my wife and provide us with temporary stability, while the report can help another person or church discover practical opportunities for the future.

Because each report requires personal attention and research, delivery will be scheduled according to the order in which requests are received. After contributing, please contact me with the name of the person, church or ministry you would like to receive the report.

A LARGER VISION

I am also exploring how these methods could help churches identify resources, abilities and opportunities already present within their congregations. People who worship together may possess complementary experience and ideas without realizing what they could accomplish together.

As part of my graduate work, I am developing a broader project that uses current technology to map poverty and opportunity around the world. I do not want merely to document where poverty exists. I want to help churches and humanitarian organizations understand what people and communities can realistically do next.

My larger mission is to help the Body of Christ recognize every responsible opportunity available to strengthen congregations, serve people experiencing poverty, connect complementary gifts and create pathways toward lasting stability.

WHY WE NEED HELP NOW

Trying to build this new work while caring for my wife and facing housing insecurity has created nearly unbearable stress. The work is beginning to move forward, but it needs time, stability and a safe place from which I can continue developing it.

Our $5,000 goal will help provide:

• Immediate safe housing

• Temporary lodging or move-in expenses

• Essential living expenses until the delayed funds arrive

• Stability before and after my wife’s operation

• A safe place where I can care for her and continue my graduate work

• Time and stability to continue developing this new ministry

This is a personal appeal for temporary stability during an extraordinary medical and financial disruption. We are not asking others to carry us indefinitely. We are asking for a bridge through this crisis while my wife receives the care she needs and while I continue building a responsible way to support us and serve others.

If you are able to contribute, pray for us or share this campaign with a Christian individual, church, ministry or business leader, we would be deeply grateful.

Your support would help protect my wife as she prepares for her operation and recovers afterward. Through the opportunity-report gift, it may also help another individual, church or ministry recognize possibilities that could change its future.

Thank you for helping us move from emergency toward stability, service and lasting opportunity.