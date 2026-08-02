Help Us Find Stable Housing

We've been living in our car with our cat and dog for the last two years. We both work full time, but our credit has kept us from getting into an apartment, and we don't have a co-signer option available.





Our car isn't going to last much longer. We're working with a local used car dealer to get a new one, and once that's paid off, we're planning to get a camper so we have a more stable place to live.





We're asking for help to make this transition possible. Your support would mean so much to us as we work toward a home where we and our pets can settle in.