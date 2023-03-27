Help Us Find Safe Housing and Rebuild

I lost my job recently, and things fell apart quickly. My car was repossessed, and I've fallen behind on rent. Right now, my kids and I are living in an apartment complex that used to be an old hotel. The conditions aren't safe, there's mold, bad paint, and wood rats chewing through the walls trying to get inside.





I'm looking for work, but I haven't had luck yet.





I'm raising funds to help us move into a decent 3-bedroom house in a safe neighborhood, and to get a reliable car. Your support would mean everything to my kids and me as we work to get back on our feet.