Help Us Find a Safe Home for Our Family

I'm a single mom of four, and we're struggling to find stable housing. At the end of last year, I broke my foot. Because of delays in getting surgery, I'm still dealing with pain and random surges that keep me from working in my field right now. I have a monthly income, but it's not nearly enough, and I'm falling behind on expenses.





What we need most is a home where my children can have their own space and feel secure. Right now, we're stretched thin trying to cover basic costs while looking for a place we can actually afford. Your support would help us bridge that gap and give my kids the stable home they deserve.





Thank you for standing with us.