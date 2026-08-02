Help Us Find a Safe Home

My name is Marie. I'm 25, a stay-at-home mom to my two girls, ages 6 and 1, and I'm the full-time care provider for my mom, who is blind in her right eye but helps me in the ways she can.





Our landlord decided to sell the property. I wasn't aware of the court proceedings, and I've now received a warrant of removal. I have less than 30 days to find a place for my kids and mom to live.





I'm asking for help to cover moving costs and a deposit on a new home so we can stay together and stable. Even $1 helps us reach our goal. Thank you for standing with us.