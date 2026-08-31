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Help us fight this fight

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byWilliam Culpeper

Fundraiser funds will be received by William Culpeper

Help us fight this fight

I don’t even know where to start or how to begin. My name is Joseph And I’m starting this fundraiser to survive current and upcoming events that are going to make it difficult to make ends meet. My wife Wendy has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Not exactly why it’s happening to us. My wife is amazing. We’ve taken care of nephews and raised them and done so much for others and it makes no sense why something like this is

happening to us. When her mother had cancer she would get up go see to her mothers needs then go work a 12 hour shift and back to her mother for the evening, well into the night. Every single day until her mom passed. She’s always been a giver. She’s been a cna for 33 years so care giving is what she does, and loves it. And doesn’t deserve this happening to her. It’s not fair at all. With all the appointments and treatments coming up it’s going to really be difficult to keep and maintain the household bills let alone the medical expenses that aren’t covered by insurance. Insurance has denied chemotherapy and we are currently trying to get it covered but until then it’s mostly out of pocket. Bills are piling up from all corners. I’ll still be working but I will admit she is the bread winner of the house and I will be missing work a good deal as well because she’s been my rock and she will not be doing this alone.


Starting this fundraiser is extremely difficult for me because not only do we/ have to put her business on the internet, it’s embarrassing to ask for help. Please don’t help unless you truly can. And if you can’t help just share our fundraiser and help us get seen by others. If you are within our family and support please don’t donate. You are by far doing so much already and we love you so much. Just sharing and praying is helpful enough. The goal will change eventually but for now anything helps.

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