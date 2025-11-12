Help Us Fight an Unjust Capital Murder Charge

Help Us Fight for Justice for Dacorean

Our family is asking for your support during one of the most difficult and frightening times we have ever faced.

DaCorean is currently facing a serious capital murder charge that our family know is untrue. We are asking for help raising funds so that DaCorean can have access to the legal representation and resources needed to properly defend against these allegations and ensure that the truth is heard in court.

This situation has placed an enormous emotional and financial burden on our family. Legal expenses can quickly become overwhelming, and we do not want financial limitations to prevent DaCorean from receiving a fair and thorough defense.

We understand that everyone may not be in a position to contribute financially, and we completely understand. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser, keeping our family in your thoughts, and helping spread the word would mean so much to us.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward legal expenses and related costs associated with this case.

We are not asking anyone to judge the situation before all the facts are heard. We are simply asking for an opportunity for DaCorean to have a fair chance to defend themselves and for the truth to come to light through the legal process.

Thank you to everyone who has supported our family, reached out, shared this fundraiser, or contributed. Your kindness and support during this difficult time mean more than words can express.

Please help us stand with DaCorean as we fight for justice.



