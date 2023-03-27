Help us feed and teach the children

In 2016, we started with a simple, local vacation Bible school. We thought it would just be for a week. But when the week ended, the children looked at us and begged, "Can we please keep coming?"





Responding to that call, our small group launched a mid-week ministry that grew steadily. God provided a building and a bus to serve the community. What began as a summer program is now a weekly lifeline providing a safe environment, transportation, meals, and Gospel-rooted mentorship for inner city children called

The Potter’s Field, 99.





As attendance grows, operational costs for building maintenance, bus transportation, and programs are increasing. We need community support to keep these doors open for the kids who depend on us each week.





Will you partner with us through prayer and financial giving?