Help us during a tough time❤️

Hello everyone I’m reaching out because our family has found ourselves in a really difficult financial situation, and we could use a little help getting through this unexpected chapter.

I currently have emergency custody of two children in my family, and my priority has been making sure they have a safe, stable place to live and that they have everything they need. Taking on that responsibility was something I never expected to have to prepare for financially, but when my family needed me, I stepped up.

I’m doing everything I can to keep our household running, but with the additional people in our home, the cost of groceries, utilities, transportation, household necessities, and everyday expenses has increased quickly. On top of that, our regular bills still have to be paid, and it has become really difficult to keep everything balanced.

That’s why we’re hoping to raise $2,000 to give our family some breathing room and help us get caught up.

The funds will go toward necessities such as:

Groceries and household essentials Utilities and monthly bills Gas and transportation School supplies and necessities for the kids Household and personal necessities Pet supplies Catching up on bills that have accumulated

This isn’t about anything extravagant. I’m simply trying to make sure the kids are taken care of and that our household stays stable while we work through this situation.

If you’re able to donate, even $5 or $10 can make a difference. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends or family would mean just as much to us.

I know times are difficult for a lot of people right now, so there is absolutely no pressure or expectation to give. Even taking the time to read our story and share it means more than I can explain.

Thank you for helping our family through a time we never expected to find ourselves in. ❤️

Our goal: $2,000

Every donation, every share, and every kind thought helps us get a little closer. ❤️



