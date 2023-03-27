Help Us Create a Resource Center for Veterans

Veterans Resource Access Center is being developed to provide veterans and their families with access to computers, internet resources, information, and connections to programs and organizations that can help them.

Our first goal is to provide three computers and secure an appropriate location in Southwest Florida where veterans can receive basic technology, document, and resource-navigation assistance.





Funds raised will help with computers, internet, printing and scanning, basic supplies, a location, and the costs of getting the center started.

Sometimes the hardest part is knowing where to start. We want to help veterans take that first step.





Every contribution, whether $10, $25, $50, $100, or whatever you can give, can help us move closer to opening our doors.

Help us connect veterans to the resources they deserve.

Thank you for supporting this vision and the veterans and families we hope to serve.











