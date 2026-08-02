Help Us Cover Household Bills During Medical

I've been a nurse since 2012, but over the past two and a half years I've had five knee surgeries, including a total knee replacement in March. I'm unable to work right now because of my recovery.





To make things harder, my husband is facing heart issues and will need a heart catheterization in the near future to check for possible blockage. We're managing as best we can, but between my medical care and his upcoming procedure, we're having difficulty paying our household bills, including my car payment, which is essential to us.





Thank you for standing with us.