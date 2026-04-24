Help Complete My Home & Support My kids Education

My family is reaching out for support during a difficult time. I am a retiree, and managing my family’s financial responsibilities has become increasingly challenging, especially as I work to provide for my children and complete my home.

I am currently working to complete my house so that it can become a safe, secure, and comfortable home for my family. At the same time, I am struggling to meet the ongoing school fees, accommodation, and other educational expenses of my children.

Balancing these responsibilities on a retirement income has become overwhelming. I am therefore humbly asking kind-hearted individuals to support my family in any way they can. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward completing my home, paying school fees, providing accommodation for my children, and meeting their other essential educational needs.

Your generosity will make a meaningful difference to my family. It will help provide greater stability while giving my children the opportunity to continue their education without interruption and work toward a better future.

Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my family. Every donation, no matter how small, and every person who shares my fundraiser means so much to me and my family. I am deeply grateful for your kindness and generosity.

Best regards,