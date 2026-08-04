Help Us Close on Our First Home

I'm a 44-year-old woman working full-time, and my fiancé and I have an incredible opportunity to buy a home through a private sale. My partner has worked hard to save exactly half of what we need to close. I'm doing everything I can to cover the remaining balance, but the rising cost of living, car expenses, and monthly bills leave me with no room to save.





Traditional bank loans aren't an option for me right now because of my credit score, so I'm piecing this together through the generosity of many people giving what they can. Every dollar raised goes toward our escrow fund to secure this home.





If you're able to donate $10, $25, $50, or any amount, your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us as we work toward this dream.