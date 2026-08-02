Help Us Celebrate Our Son's Second Birthday

We're the Swafford family, and we've hit a hard spot. When our son was born, we needed a new vehicle, and he spent two weeks in the NICU. Now he's about to turn two in November, and we're behind on our loan debt.





We're hoping to raise funds to help us pay down what we owe so we can afford to celebrate his birthday properly, get him some gifts and take him to the zoo for the first time. It's about two hours away, and it would mean so much to make this memory with him.





We're not asking for the whole amount, anything at all will help. Thank you so much in advance. We're grateful for your support.