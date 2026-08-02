Help Us Catch Up on Utilities and Rent

I'm finally home with my three children, but I'm facing bills I couldn't pay while I was away. My water is currently off, and I need help covering utilities and rent to stabilize our situation.





Right now, my job hunting is limited because my sick child is going through the SSI approval process and needs my support. My welfare doesn't come through until October, and the resources in my area don't have funds available to help. I'm also caring for my brother's twin infants for the next year.





I've never been through anything like this before, and I won't lie, I'm scared. But I'm determined to provide for my kids and get us through this obstacle. Thank you for standing with us.