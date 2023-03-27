Help Us Buy Our Home of 17 Years

We've lived in this house for 17 years and worked for the landlord and his brother for 20 years. Now the landlord is selling the property, and he's offered to sell it to us if we can come up with the funds.





One of us is 74 and on SSI, And I am 60, working part-time. On such a tight budget, it's literally impossible to move and rent a house most anywhere. This house is our home, and we're asking for help to make it possible for us to buy it.





Your support would mean everything to us.