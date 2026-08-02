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Help Us Buy a Home

GoalRSD 1,200,000 RSD
RaisedRSD 0 RSD

Fundraiser created byFrederik King

Fundraiser funds will be received by Frederik King

Help Us Buy a Home

Hello, we are Frederik and Zara.

We are living in a small European country, Serbia.


I (Frederik) was on a full-time payroll until October 2025, when I was told that I was getting switched to hourly work and would be making significantly less money (around 60% less). We had no funds at the time, living paycheck to paycheck like everybody else.


So we did what we had to do - we sold our car and some of our belongings, bought a run-down trailer camper, and moved to the countryside. I have build a kind of shelter from the Sun, it gets very hot in the summer, and that is what the picture is from. Also in the picture is our septic tank that we had to buy and pay an excavator to dig the hole for it on rented land.


For the past 10 months, we had been trying to save up 12.000 euros ($13.800) so that we could buy an old house in a village, but we had setbacks along the way. Her laptop broke, we had to buy a replacement; I had dental issues, I was involved in a car crash and we lost our car and had to buy a new one (which is also very close to going to a junkyard), when we bough our camper we found out that the fridge is dead and also water heater so we had to buy those new, we had to buy AC unit for the camper because it gets very hot in a metal tin...


It is our dream to build a homestead with chickens, cats, geese, and our 2 dogs. I now have a stabile job, and we can save 200-300 euros a month, but always something happens and we have to spend our savings, going back to 0.


This fundraiser is not an emergency, rather, by principle, "if you want to help - thank you, it is very much appreciated".


So any help is much appreciated, but if you feel like your donation would be better used somewhere else, please use it towards that cause.


I don't know if the fundraiser will be in my local currency (RSD), but an easy way to understand it if it is:


  1. 1 USD = 100 RSD
  2. 10 USD = 1000 RSD

------------------------------------------------------------

  1. 1 EUR = 120 RSD
  2. 10 EUR = 1200 RSD


Thank you sincerely,

Frederik and Zara

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