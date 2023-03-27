Help Us Build the Fruit of the Spirit Kids Series

What if the stories our children love could also help shape who they become?

Children are surrounded by stories.

Every day, through screens, songs, books and characters, they are absorbing messages about what matters, who they are, how they should treat others and what kind of person they should become.

As Christians, we want our children to know something different.

We want them to know love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

But what if we could do more than simply teach children those words?

What if we could bring them to life?

That is what we are creating.

My name is Belinda McCallion, and through Mission New Zealand I have been developing an original Christian children's world based around the Fruit of the Spirit.

Nine Fruits.

Nine original characters.

Interconnected stories.

Songs.

Illustrated books.

Animated adventures.

And a growing world where children can discover biblical character through stories they actually enjoy.

A child may forget a lesson. But they can remember a story for life.

Think about the stories you loved as a child.

Can you still remember the characters?

The pictures?

Perhaps even the voice of the person who read them to you?

That's the extraordinary power of storytelling.

A story might take only ten minutes to read to a child, yet something inside that story can remain with them for decades.

That's why I don't want the Fruit of the Spirit simply explained to children.

I want them to experience it through story.

What does kindness look like when being kind costs you something?

What does patience look like when you desperately don't want to wait?

What happens when anger gives you every reason not to be gentle?

Can you still find joy when everything hasn't gone your way?

What does faithfulness look like when keeping your word becomes difficult?

Through characters children can come to know and love, these biblical qualities can move from words on a page into situations children recognise in their own lives.

The work has already begun

This isn't a fundraiser for an idea we hope to start someday.

We have already started.

Characters have been created.

Stories are being written.

Illustrations are being developed.

Songs are being created.

The visual world is taking shape.

And content is already being developed through our Bibli-cool Kids channel.

Much of this has been built through unpaid creative hours because I believed the work was worth creating before there was funding behind it. But we've reached an important point.





To give this series the opportunity to become what we believe it can be, we need time to create it properly.

Not spare hours here and there.

Not another story squeezed in when everything else is finished.

A genuine period of focused creative work.

So we're asking you to give us six months.

Our first goal is NZ$25,000.

That will provide a six-month creative and production runway to substantially develop the Fruit of the Spirit children's series.

Your support will help fund the writing and development of the stories, animation and visual production, illustration, editing and design, original songs and audio, publishing, digital content production and distribution.

Most importantly, it will provide dedicated paid creative time to actually make the work.

During those six months, our goal is to build out the nine-character Fruit of the Spirit world and progressively create stories, songs, illustrated content and animated children's episodes for release through Bibli-cool Kids and other formats.

We want children to be able to read it, watch it, sing it — and remember it.

Why digital content matters too

Children are already watching.

They are already listening.

They are already learning from characters on screens.

So rather than simply wishing there were more beautiful, biblically grounded alternatives available to them, we want to create them.

Our existing Bibli-cool Kids channel gives us a place to begin.

The Fruit of the Spirit series will allow us to build a much more focused children's series within it — with recurring characters children recognise, interconnected stories they can follow, songs they can learn and animated content they can return to again and again.

A printed book might reach one home.

Digital content has the potential to cross borders.

Our hope is ultimately to reach children not only here in New Zealand, but families and Christian communities much further afield.

What will NZ$25,000 make possible?

Our first six-month runway is approximately:

NZ$14,000 — Writing, creative direction and content production

Dedicated creative time for Belinda to develop the characters, write and refine stories and lead the production of the series.

NZ$5,000 — Animation and visual production

Bringing the characters and stories to life for children through digital media.

NZ$2,500 — Illustration, editing and design

Developing polished visual and written material suitable for children's books and digital publication.

NZ$1,500 — Music, voice and audio production

Creating songs, narration and audio that help children engage with and remember the stories.

NZ$2,000 — Publishing, digital distribution and promotion

Getting completed content out of our hands and into children's.

Total: NZ$25,000

This campaign is about creating the work.





What if 1,000 Christians gave $25?

That's all it would take to fund the first six months.

1,000 people × $25 = $25,000.

Or perhaps:

250 people could give $100.

50 people could give $500.

Somebody may be able to give $1,000 or more.

And somebody else may only be able to give $10.

Every one matters.

But there is something else you can give us that costs nothing.

You can introduce this project to someone we haven't reached yet.

Share it with a parent.

A grandparent.

Your pastor.

Your church.

A Christian school.

A homeschool family.

A children's ministry leader.

Or simply someone who believes our children deserve beautiful Christian stories too.

Imagine what could happen in six months

Imagine nine little characters becoming familiar faces to children.

Imagine a child asking:

“Can we watch that one again?”

Imagine a family singing one of the songs in the car.

Imagine a grandparent reading one of the stories at bedtime.

Imagine a child facing a difficult choice and remembering something a character they love once faced.

And imagine that child choosing kindness.

Or patience.

Or gentleness.

Perhaps that's when a children's story becomes something more than entertainment.

Perhaps a seed has been planted.

Will you help us plant those seeds?

If you believe Christian children deserve excellent stories…

If you believe creativity can be used for God's purposes…

If you want another generation of children to understand the beautiful character described in Galatians 5…

we would love you to become part of this.

Give if you can.

Pray with us.

And please share this campaign.

We have the characters.

We have the stories.

We have the vision.

We've begun the work.

Now we're asking for six months to bring the Fruit of the Spirit to life.

Thank you for helping us create stories that we pray children will carry in their hearts for years to come.

Belinda McCallion

Mission New Zealand | Bibli-cool Kids



