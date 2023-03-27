Help Us Build the Foundation





We are at the beginning of something important, and our first major step is building the secure technological foundation that will allow this project to grow.





This is not simply a website. We are building an integrated platform with a public-facing website and a secure private back office that will allow us to organize information, manage documents, support our programs, and create the infrastructure needed to connect people, resources, and opportunities between South Africa and America.





Security is a priority from the very beginning. Our technology lead, Fred, is donating his time and expertise to design and build the system. This sponsorship will provide the essential infrastructure he needs to turn that work into a functioning platform.





The initial sponsorship will cover the VPS/server infrastructure and our domain, thebridgetoliberty.org, giving us the foundation on which the rest of the project can be built.





Your support isn't simply paying for a server or a website. It is helping us build the foundation for everything that comes next.

This first contribution will allow us to take the project from an idea and a collection of plans to a secure, working system that we can begin building upon.





Thank you for believing in this project and helping us take that first step. 🌉