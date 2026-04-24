Help Us Build a Premium Car Detailing & Car Care C

Turning a Passion for Cars Into a Real Business

For many people, a car is much more than a way to get from one place to another. It's something they've worked hard for, something they take pride in, and often one of the biggest purchases they'll ever make.

Our goal is to build a professional Car Detailing & Car Care Center dedicated to protecting, restoring, and transforming vehicles through high-quality detailing services.

We have the vision and the determination to build it.

What we're missing is the initial capital required to turn that vision into a real, operating business.

That's why we're asking for your help.

The Vision

We want to create a modern facility where customers can bring their vehicles for professional automotive care in an environment built specifically for detailing.

Our planned services include:

Professional exterior detailing Deep interior cleaning Paint correction and polishing Ceramic coating Paint and surface protection Interior restoration and treatment Headlight restoration Vehicle preparation for resale Maintenance detailing packages Services for dealerships and business fleets

The long-term objective is to build more than a car wash.

We want to create a trusted automotive care brand built around quality, transparency and attention to detail.

Why We Need €100,000

Opening a professional facility requires significant upfront investment.

Our current target budget is:

€25,000 — Facility Renovation & Setup

Preparing the location, lighting, electrical systems, water systems, drainage, work areas and customer space.

€20,000 — Professional Equipment

Pressure washers, extractors, polishers, steam cleaners, lighting systems, compressors, vacuums and other professional detailing equipment.

€15,000 — Location & Initial Rent Costs

Security deposit, initial rent and costs associated with securing a suitable commercial location.

€10,000 — Products & Materials

Professional detailing chemicals, ceramic coatings, polishing compounds, microfiber products and consumable materials.

€10,000 — Training & Initial Team Costs

Professional training and support required during the launch phase.

€10,000 — Marketing & Launch

Brand development, website, local advertising, content creation and customer acquisition.

€10,000 — Operating Reserve

A financial buffer for utilities, insurance, maintenance and unexpected startup expenses.

TOTAL: €100,000

These figures represent our planned allocation and may change as we obtain locations, suppliers and final quotations. We intend to keep supporters updated as the project develops.

What Your Contribution Can Build

Every contribution moves the project forward.

A €10 contribution can help purchase everyday detailing materials.

€25 can contribute toward professional cleaning and polishing products.

€50 can help equip one of our work areas.

€100 can contribute toward professional machinery and equipment.

And when hundreds of people contribute together, those individual acts of support can help build an entire business.

Building Something Sustainable

Our objective isn't simply to raise money and spend it.

The purpose of this campaign is to provide the initial capital necessary to create a business capable of supporting itself.

Once operational, revenue generated by the center would be reinvested into the company, equipment, customer experience and future growth.

As the business develops, we also hope to create employment and training opportunities for people interested in automotive detailing.

Transparency Matters

We understand that €100,000 is a significant fundraising goal.

Anyone contributing deserves transparency.

As the project progresses, we plan to provide updates documenting major milestones such as:

Securing the location Renovation and preparation Equipment purchases Installation of the detailing areas Training Branding and launch preparation Opening day Our first customers

We want supporters to be able to follow the journey from an idea on paper to the doors opening for the first time.

Help Us Open the Doors

Building a business from zero isn't easy.

But sometimes a great business only needs the opportunity to get started.

Our goal is ambitious:

Raise €100,000 and turn it into a real, professional Car Detailing & Car Care Center.

If you can contribute, thank you for becoming part of this project.

If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family or car enthusiasts can help us just as much.

Every donation. Every share. Every supporter brings us one step closer to opening the doors.

Thank you for believing in this project.