Help Us Build a Foundation for Our Family

A working family. Temporary housing. And a long road back to stability.

You don’t know us. We’ve never met. And you don’t owe our family anything.

So why are we asking you for help?

Because right now, my family and I are trying to break a cycle that is difficult to escape from the inside.

We’re currently bouncing between motels while I continue working and taking as much overtime as I can. I’m doing everything I can to keep my family moving forward while we work toward something that most people take for granted:

A stable place to call home.

We haven’t given up.

We’re working.

We’re searching for solutions.

We’re pursuing available resources.

But there’s a problem that keeps making the finish line harder to reach.

The longer we have to pay for temporary housing, the harder it becomes to save enough money to leave it.

Pay for the motel.

Have less money available for housing.

Stay in the motel.

Pay again.

And start the cycle over.

That’s the cycle we’re trying to break.

Our Goal: $7,500

We’re asking for $7,500 to help create the breathing room our family needs to move from temporary housing toward stable housing.

We’re not going to pretend we can predict every expense down to the last dollar. Costs may vary by location, availability, and timing, but our current estimate is:

Motel costs: $2,500 — helping cover temporary lodging while we secure a housing option. Housing deposit and move-in costs: $3,000 — including a security deposit, first month’s rent, application fees, and other required move-in expenses. Transportation and moving: $1,000 — fuel, local transportation, moving supplies, and help transporting our belongings. Household essentials: $750 — basic bedding, kitchen items, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other necessities for establishing a home. Emergency and unexpected necessities: $250 — a small reserve for necessary costs that may arise during the transition.

Estimated total: $7,500.

These amounts are estimates, not guarantees. If a specific expense costs less than expected, the remaining funds will be used for another necessary housing or family expense. We’ll continue to share updates as circumstances change.

Our goal isn’t simply to raise $7,500.

Our goal is to stop spending everything we have just to remain temporary.

Once we’re able to establish stable housing, the money that currently goes toward surviving week to week can begin going toward rebuilding our lives.

That’s the foundation we’re trying to create.





Why We’re Asking Strangers

There’s something unusual about this campaign.

We’re not building it around people who already know us.

We’re putting our story in front of people we’ve never met.

No family member who feels obligated.

No friend who feels pressured.

No one who owes us anything.

Just a story.

A choice.

And an opportunity to help.

Maybe someone can give $100.

Maybe $25.

Maybe $5.

Maybe all someone can give is $1.

And honestly, I’m grateful for every bit of it.

Because when someone who has never met you chooses to give even a dollar, that’s a genuine act of kindness.

And every act of kindness counts.

If you can’t give, that’s okay too.

A share can help.

A kind word can help.

Simply taking the time to read our story matters.

There is no entitlement here.

Nobody owes our family anything.

We’re simply asking:

Will strangers still help when all they have is the opportunity to care?





What We’re Trying to Build

We’re not asking anyone to build our life for us.

We’re asking for enough help to give us the opportunity to build it ourselves.

I will continue working.

I’ll continue taking overtime when it’s available.

I’ll continue looking for housing and assistance.

I’ll continue doing everything I can on my end.

What we’re asking for is a chance to get out from underneath the temporary-housing cycle long enough to establish solid ground.

Because once you have solid ground, you can start building.

You can plan.

You can save.

You can breathe.

You can begin thinking about tomorrow instead of only figuring out where you’re sleeping next.

That’s what stability means to us.





We’re Going to Tell the Truth About What Happens

There’s another reason this campaign matters to me.

We’re going to document this journey honestly.

Not because we want to manipulate anyone.

Not because we’re going to manufacture a result.

And not because anyone owes us a particular outcome.

We’re genuinely curious about something:

Can an honest human story cross the invisible wall between strangers?

What happens when a family tells the truth about where they are, puts their story in front of people who don’t know them, and simply gives those people the opportunity to decide for themselves?

If people help, we’ll be grateful.

If they don’t, we’ll accept that.

If we reach the goal, we’ll tell you.

If we don’t, we’ll tell you that too.

We’re not going to manufacture donations, exaggerate our circumstances, or pretend something happened when it didn’t.

We’ll let the experience speak for itself.





If You Choose to Help

You don’t have to change our entire situation.

You don’t have to carry our family.

You don’t have to give more than you can comfortably afford.

If you can give $1, thank you.

If you can give $5, thank you.

If you can give more, thank you.

If you can share this campaign, thank you.

And if all you can do is read this story and wish us well, thank you for hearing us.

We’re trying to build something simple:

A safe place to live.

A chance to stop surviving week to week.

A foundation for what’s next.

Maybe you can help us lay one stone.

Maybe another stranger will lay another.

And maybe, one day soon, we’ll be standing on something solid enough to finally start building upward.

Thank you for reading.

Thank you for caring.

And thank you for every act of kindness.

— Will & Family



