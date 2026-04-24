Help Us Build a Forever Home in a Community Where

We’re working hard to buy a home in a safe, welcoming community with great schools—somewhere our family can put down roots and thrive.

We are saving and doing everything we can, but today’s housing costs, down payment, and closing expenses make reaching this goal difficult. Any support will go directly toward helping us purchase a modest home and create a more stable future for our family.

If you can’t donate, sharing our campaign or keeping us in your prayers would mean so much.

Thank you for believing in our dream and helping us take one step closer to home.