Help Us Bring Stormy Home to Her Boy

Stormy isn’t just our dog. She is a member of our family, and for my grandson Kyler, she is so much more than that.

Stormy was Kyler’s birthday present, and from the beginning the two of them had a bond that was completely their own. He loved her beyond measure. He was the one who spent countless hours working with her, training her, teaching her how to play, how to listen, and even how to protect the people she loves.

And Stormy absolutely adored him right back.

Every morning, without fail, she was ready for her brother Kyler to pick on her, wrestle with her, and play. Those were their moments. The kind of everyday things you don’t realize are so precious until suddenly you’re terrified you might not get another morning like that.

Stormy has also carried our entire family through some incredibly difficult times.

After we lost my daughter Danielle, there were nights when the grief was almost unbearable. Stormy stayed beside me. When people didn’t know what to say or how to help, she didn’t need words. She simply stayed. She helped me through some of the darkest days of my life.

And she has her dad wrapped around her paw too. When thunder rolls or fireworks start, this big tough girl suddenly needs Dad to protect her. She knows exactly where her safe place is.

That’s Stormy. Our girl. Kyler’s best friend. Dad’s scared little baby during thunderstorms. My companion on nights when I desperately needed one.

And now she needs us.

During some of our hottest summer days, we took Stormy to the river to play ball and cool off. We thought we were doing something good for her. We had no way of knowing she could potentially be exposed to something that might make her seriously ill. Her doctors are still trying to determine exactly what caused what is happening to her.

Stormy is now hospitalized at Cornell University Hospital for Animals with extremely serious kidney problems. She is receiving IV fluids, medications, testing and around-the-clock veterinary care.

We have already put down $4,000, on top of the money spent at the first emergency veterinarian, and her doctors have told us she may require several more days in the hospital. Her care could reach $8,000–$10,000 or more.

Her doctors have been very honest with us: there are no guarantees.

But there is also not a guarantee that she won’t recover.

They have told us it is reasonable to continue treatment and watch for a response. Stormy is young, she is still producing urine, and right now we want to give her every reasonable chance we can.

Unfortunately, that chance costs more money than our family has.

It is heartbreaking to sit in a veterinary hospital knowing there may be more that can be tried for a member of your family, while also knowing whether you can keep trying may come down to the amount of money in your bank account.

We aren’t asking anyone to guarantee Stormy a miracle. We are asking for help giving her a chance.

Kyler deserves the chance to wake up and have his girl waiting to play with him again.

Dad wants his big baby running to him the next time thunder shakes the house.

And I want the girl who stayed beside me through some of my darkest nights to come home so that this time I can be there for her.

If you can donate—even $5—it will go toward Stormy’s hospitalization, medications, IV therapy, testing and continued treatment at Cornell.

And if donating isn’t possible, please share her story. A share costs nothing, and it might put Stormy’s story in front of the person who can help us give her the time she needs.

Please help us bring Stormy home to her family—and back to her boy. ❤️



