"Help Us Bring Hope to India This Christmas"

Partner With Our Family Mission to India 2026

A Christmas Journey of Love, Hope, and Sharing Christ





Dear Friends, Family, and Kingdom Partners,

With thankful hearts, we are excited to share a special mission journey that God has placed before our family. For the very first time, our entire family of four will be traveling together from the United States to India to celebrate Christmas with our family, our church, and the people God has called us to serve.

This journey is very special for our family because our youngest daughter will be traveling to India for the first time. She will have the opportunity to meet her extended family, experience her family’s heritage, and worship together with our church family in India.

But this trip is not only about celebrating Christmas—it is about sharing the love of Jesus and bringing hope to those in need.

During this mission journey, we will be reaching out to widows, poor families, and children who have lost their parents or do not have enough basic necessities for daily life. We desire to be the hands and feet of Jesus by providing practical help and encouragement.

Through this mission, we are planning to:

🍲 Conduct feeding programs for those who are hungry 👕 Distribute clothes to families and children in need 🧼 Provide essential care items such as toothbrushes, soap, and daily hygiene supplies ❤️ Encourage widows and struggling families with prayer, love, and support 🙏 Share the hope and message of Jesus Christ

The cost of airfare for our family of four is approximately $5,000, and we are prayerfully asking God to provide through friends, churches, and ministry partners who believe in this mission.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us? Your support will help make this Christmas mission possible and allow us to bless families who are facing difficult circumstances.

No gift is too small. Every prayer, every encouragement, and every contribution becomes a part of this Kingdom work.

Together, we can bring hope, share God's love, and make a difference in the lives of people who need to know they are not forgotten.

"Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will repay him for his deed." — Proverbs 19:17

Thank you for standing with our family and joining us in this mission journey.

With love and gratitude,

Pastor Josh Daniel & Family

India Christmas Mission 2026

#IndiaMission2026 #FamilyOnMission #ChristmasMission #ServeLikeJesus #FeedTheHungry #HelpWidows #KingdomImpact #GreatCommission #ShareTheGospel



